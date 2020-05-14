Training of primary teacher via KITE Victers channel begins in Kerala on May 14

Kerala government has announced that the training for primary schoolteachers in the state will start on Thursday (May 14) via the KITE Victers channel and online mode. According to Kerala goverment, the training sessions will be held daily at 10.30 a.m. and 2.30 p.m.

The first class will be helmed by Minister for General Education C. Ravindranath on Thursday on the topic ‘Teacher in the classroom’. Ravindranath's class will be followed by a class on school safety during natural disasters and epidemics by Muralee Thummarukudy, chief of Disaster Risk Reduction, UN Environment Programme. on Thursday itself.

The third class on Thursday will be on hygiene, health, and disease prevention during COVID-19 and it will be led by B. Ekbal, Mohammed Asheel, Amar Fettle, and Elizabeth.

On Friday (May 15), Kerala Startup Mission CEO Saji Gopinath will address a class and talk on new trends in Information Technology and KITE CEO Anvar Sadath on Information and Communications Technology. P.K. Jayaraj will tkae a class in trends in English learning on Friday.

On Monday, classes will be held on Mathematics and Science and sessions on language studies, inclusive education, models for investigative learning, and individual master plan for children are scheduled for Tuesday.

Besides KITE Victers channel, the programmes will be available on www.victers.kite.kerala.gov.in and KITE VICTERS mobile app. The government also announced that

classes can be viewed later on the KITE Victers YouTube channel.