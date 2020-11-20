Trains to Mumbai likely to be suspended amid spurt in COVID-19 cases in Delhi? Here's what Centre says

Amid reports that the train services between Delhi and Mumbai could be stopped, the Centre on Friday made a clarification on the matter.

Earlier, reports emerged that the Maharashtra government is contemplating halting flight and train services between Delhi to Mumbai in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital, according to sources.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, the Ministry of Railways clarified that Railways has not taken any such decision regarding the cancellation of trains on the Mumbai-Delhi sector.

Dismissing the reports, it tweeted, "There have been reports in section of media today about cancellation of certain trains on Delhi Mumbai sector. It may be clarified that Railways has NOT taken any decision regarding cancellation of trains on Mumbai Delhi sector."

There have been reports in section of media today about cancellation of certain trains on Delhi Mumbai sector. It may be clarified that Railways has NOT taken any decision regarding cancellation of trains on Mumbai Delhi sector. — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) November 20, 2020

While there has been no official word in the matter, sources in the Maharashtra government said that formal orders in this regard will be issued shortly.

The national capital has witnessed a spurt in coronavirus cases since October 28, when the daily rise breached the 5,000-mark for the first time, and it crossed the 8,000-mark on November 11.

A total of 7,546 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi on Thursday (November 19) taking the total count to 5,10,630. According to the Delhi Health Department, 6,685 people recovered from the coronavirus on Friday and the total recoveries now has gone up to 4,59,368.

Meanwhile, spitting and consumption of tobacco in public places, violation of COVID-19 quarantine rules, not wearing of masks and not maintaining social distancing will now attract a fine of Rs 2,000 in the national capital, according to a notification issued by the Delhi government on Friday.

The increase in the fine amount from earlier Rs 500 came at a time the national capital recorded a spike in coronavirus cases. The notification was issued by the health department following Lt Governor Anil Baijal's approval.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced sweeping measures to tackle the pandemic, including a steep Rs 2,000 fine for not wearing masks, reservation of 80 per cent ICU beds in private hospitals and doubling of testing centres in every district.

Live TV

Meanwhile, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration in Uttar Pradesh is conducting random COVID-19 tests in a move to keep a check on the coronavirus cases. The reason behind the step is the rising coronavirus cases in the national capital.