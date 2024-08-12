Transmitto Development Foundation Announces Urgent Hiring For Agro Trainers Across Pan-India

Transmitto Development Foundation, a nationally recognised non-governmental organisation, is announcing immediate openings for Agro Trainers on the block level across Pan India. This initiative is part of their ongoing commitment to enhance agricultural practices and uplift rural communities.

They are seeking dedicated individuals with the following qualifications and criteria:

- Minimum Qualification: 10th Pass

- Experience: Minimum of 1 year in any NGO is preferable

- Age: 18 to 45 years

- Residency: Candidates must be local residents of the applied block

Selected candidates will initially be placed on a probation period of three months. Upon successful completion of the probation, a one-year contract will be executed with the suitable candidates.

Honorarium and Incentives:

- *Honorarium:* Approximately 12,500 INR per month

- *Incentives:* Additional performance-based incentives will be provided

This opportunity is ideal for individuals passionate about contributing to the agricultural sector and making a tangible difference in their local communities. Transmitto Development Foundation is committed to providing continuous support and development opportunities for our trainers.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply immediately.

About Transmitto Development Foundation:

Transmitto Development Foundation is a leading NGO dedicated to fostering sustainable development and improving livelihoods through various community-centric programs. Our initiatives focus on agriculture, education, and health, aiming to create a positive impact on the lives of individuals across India.

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Ltd’s Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The IDPL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)