Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2749565
NewsIndia
TRANSMITTO DEVELOPMENT FOUNDATION

Transmitto Development Foundation Awarded for Exemplary Social Change Efforts

Transmitto Development Foundation has been recognized for its outstanding efforts in driving social change and fostering sustainable development at a prestigious ceremony in New Delhi. Renowned actress and philanthropist, Padmini Kolhapure, presented the award, acknowledging the Foundation's transformative impact across India.

|Last Updated: May 16, 2024, 02:32 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Transmitto Development Foundation Awarded for Exemplary Social Change Efforts

Transmitto Development Foundation's commitment to innovation and empowerment is evident in its groundbreaking initiatives. "Airoponic Agriculture: Revolutionizing Farming Practices" embodies the Foundation's dedication to revolutionizing agriculture by introducing air-based cultivation techniques that enhance productivity, conserve resources, and promote environmental stewardship.

The Foundation's district-wide initiative, "Shapath Grahan," exemplifies its collaborative approach to community development. By mobilizing stakeholders and fostering grassroots participation, Transmitto Development Foundation is empowering communities to address local challenges and drive sustainable change.

Additionally, the "Support India Development Program" underscores the Foundation's commitment to youth empowerment and economic inclusion. Through skill development and entrepreneurship training, the program equips young people with the tools they need to succeed in an ever-evolving job market, fostering economic resilience and social progress.

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Ltd’s Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The IDPL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA
Modi gave a big hint in nomination from Varanasi
DNA
Who Is Responsible For The Hoarding Accident In Ghatkopar?
DNA
Why was America embarrassed by India's Chabahar deal
DNA Video
DNA: India's first digital beggar Raju dies
DNA Video
DNA test of your utensils
DNA Video
DNA: How to know if gold is real?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the Fatehpur Sikri Masjid-Mandir controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Lok Sabha elections...Is there a game in voting?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi-Akhilesh Yadav Holds Join Rally In Kannauj
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Supreme Court's decision on Kejriwal