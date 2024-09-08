At Least 8 Dead In Lucknow’s Transport Nagar Building Collapse, Rescue Efforts Continue

Lucknow Building Collapse: The death toll from the building collapse rose to eight after rescuers recovered three more bodies from the rubble, officials confirmed on Sunday.

The collapse of the three-storey building, which housed warehouses and a motor workshop in Transport Nagar, injured 28 people on Saturday evening.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams found the bodies of Raj Kishore (27), Rudra Yadav (24), and Jagrup Singh (35) during ongoing rescue efforts, said Relief Commissioner G.S. Naveen.

The rescue operation is still in progress.

A senior district official stated that their current focus is ensuring no one remains trapped beneath the debris.

Police reported that the building, constructed around four years ago, was undergoing construction work at the time of the collapse. Most victims were on the ground floor when the incident occurred around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday.

The injured have been admitted to several hospitals, including Lok Bandhu Hospital.

Officials said the building housed a motor workshop and warehouse on the ground floor, a medical warehouse on the first floor, and a cutlery warehouse on the second floor.

Akash Singh, who worked in the medical warehouse and was injured in the incident, shared that a crack had appeared in one of the building's pillars.

“We had come down to the ground floor because it was raining. We saw that a pillar had cracked. Suddenly, the whole building collapsed on us,” he said.