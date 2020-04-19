हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Transported 1,150 tonnes of medical items during coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown: Railways
File photo

New Delhi: Railways has transported 1,150 tonnes of medical items during the lockdown period across the country, the national transporter said on Sunday, adding that they include medicines, masks, hospital items and other medical commodities.

It said the items were being ferried through its timetabled parcel services to strengthen government's efforts in managing the challenges and adverse impact of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

At almost 400 tonnes, the Northern Railway ferried the maximum items followed by Western Railway (328.84 tonnes) and Central Railway (136 tonnes). While the railways has played a significant role in transporting essential commodities across the country, it has also been helping people with medical aid when necessary.

Recently, it transported medicines from Ahmedabad to Ajmer for an autistic boy and in a similar case, sent post surgery medicines for a 16-year-old from Ahmedabad to Ratlam in parcel trains.

"Indian Railways is touching human lives during the hour of crisis. Recently, for an autistic child, skimmed camel milk was transported by a parcel train from Ajmer to Mumbai when the parents resorted for help on social media platform," the railways said in a statement.

"Similarly, another autistic child in Ajmer suffering from serious ailments, had his stock of medicines run out, his relatives approached Railway officials and medicines were transported by a parcel train from Ahmedabad to Ajmer," it said.

