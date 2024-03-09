New Delhi: A worker who was stuck under the rubble of a medical college building that collapsed in Morbi, Gujarat, on Friday evening was saved after a seven-hour-long rescue operation, news agency ANI reported. Four other workers were also hurt in the incident that occurred on Friday evening. Officials said that four workers were pulled out of the debris soon after the incident, but one worker remained trapped, with only his face visible. He was finally rescued at 3 AM with the help of firefighting officials.

“We got a call at 8 pm that a side slab of a new Medical College, which was under construction, had fallen. We reached the spot and rescued 4 people. But one person was still under the debris. His face was visible, but his body was stuck between the slab and concrete. We rescued him at 3 am and took him to a hospital,” ANI quoted Fire Officer Devendra Singh Jadeja as saying.

Police said that the incident happened during the filling work on the first floor of the new building of the medical college. The slab collapsed and injured at least four workers.

#WATCH | Gujarat: A slab of a newly constructed Medical College, collapsed in Morbi. Rescue operation underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/0kWMaWrAhp — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2024

A part of a medical college building that was under construction in Morbi, Gujarat, caved in on Friday evening, injuring at least five workers, officials said. The officials said that the collapse happened at around 8:00 pm, when four workers were involved in filling the roof of the first floor of the new building of the medical college.

The slab gave way and fell on the workers, injuring them. As soon as the information reached them, officials and other college authorities reached the spot to assess the situation and help the victims. They said that all the injured workers were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. They also said that one more worker was feared to be trapped under the rubble, and a rescue operation was underway.

BJP MLA Durlabhjibhai Dethariya also visited the spot after getting the information and said, “The construction of a government medical college is going on in Morbi, when a part of a slab that was being filled collapsed…it is a tragic incident. I will ask the government to take action against whoever is accountable for it, be it the contractor or officer…”