Travel to Kerala This 2023 in Luxury and Comfort

Touted as God’s Own Country, Kerala, a state located in the southwestern region of India, is a land of breathtaking beauty, thanks to its lush green landscapes, pristine beaches, and serene backwaters. Kerala travel plan is the perfect break to escape the hustle and bustle of city life.

Despite the devastating blow of the COVID-19 epidemic, Kerala travel and tourism has made a remarkable comeback, welcoming 3.8 million domestic visitors in the first quarter of 2022, a 72.48% increase from the 2.2 million who visited in the first quarter of 2021.

The current trend indicates that Kerala travel and tourism will draw a record number of visitors this year thanks to its world-famous attractions, innovative new goods and activities like caravan tourism, and the discovery of hitherto undiscovered sites within the state.

And why not? Boasting a long coastline dotted with some of the most beautiful beaches in the country, like Kovalam Beach, Varkala Beach, and Cherai Beach, it is one of the most popular tourist destinations for those looking for a relaxing and rejuvenating holiday experience. You can also visit the famous backwaters of Alleppey, Kumarakom, and Kollam, known for their calm waters and serene beauty, with Kerala Tour Packages on your side.

Kerala Tour Package’s Kerala travel plans will ensure you can visit all the must-visit places. For instance, the Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, Sri Krishna Temple in Guruvayur, and the St. Francis Church in Fort Kochi reflect the rich cultural and historical heritage of the state.

Whether you're looking for a relaxing backwater cruise or a serene beach vacation, Kerala Tour Packages has the right itinerary for you. Furthermore, they provide customized Kerala vacation packages to ensure you have the best possible time away from home.

With over 2 decades of experience and several accolades, such as the 'Best Inbound Tour Operator in India' Award from the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, Kerala State Tourism Award for 'Most Innovative use of Information Technology,' and the 'Best Inbound Tour Operator South India' by Galileo Express Travel World Awards 2007-08, Kerala Tour Packages know Kerala in and out, on the back of their hands.

With packages starting from as little as 3 nights covering the beauty of Munnar and Alleppey to as long as 6 nights/7 days, Kerala Tour Packages will ensure you travel hassle-free and comfortably. Not just this, they also offer Kerala travel packages from different Indian cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, and Ahmedabad.

In addition to its standard tour packages, Kerala Tour Packages also offer a host of luxury tour packages with accommodation in luxury hotels like Elephant Court - Patio Room in Thekaddy, Spice Tree Resort & Spa - Classic Jacuzzi in Munnar, Port Muziris in Cochin, and more.

Recognized by the Ministry of Tourism Govt. Of India, Member of Kerala Tourism Accredited Tour Operator, Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), and more, they are the ideal tour operators to enjoy this natural paradise at its fullest! And why not? For a state as beautiful as Kerala, you want to ensure you explore every inch of it.

So, if you are looking for a relaxing holiday experience amidst nature, rich culture, and delicious food, plan a Kerala travel this 2023. With its natural beauty, cultural richness, and culinary delights, this state truly lives up to its nickname of "God's Own Country."

About Kerala Tour Packages

Kerala Tour Packages is an ISO 9001-2000 certified Tour Company founded in 1999, specializing as a tour operator for South India. With over 2 decades of experience and recognition from the Ministry Of Tourism, Government of India, they are well known for their personalized and professional tour services. Offering a host of tour packages, Standard and Luxury, you can rest assured that your trip will be unforgettable and life-altering.

(Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)