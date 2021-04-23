Travelling outside Maharashtra? Check how to apply for e-pass here

New Delhi: The Maharashtra government on Friday (April 23) reintroduced its e-pass system for interstate and inter-district travellers.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on Wednesday had announced new stringent restrictions in order to contain the spread of the deadly infection.

Taking to Twitter, the Maharashtra Police informed that those travelling due to emergency can now avail online e-pass.

“For interstate and inter-district emergency travel, you can apply for an E-Pass at http://covid19.mhpolice.in. You can also walk in to your nearest Police Station for assistance. We urge all citizens to apply for an E-Pass only in the case of extreme emergencies, " the official state police handle tweeted.

For interstate and inter-district emergency travel, you can apply for an E-Pass at https://t.co/jR6ROcBcPU You can also walk in to your nearest Police Station for assistance. We urge all citizens to apply for an E-Pass only in the case of extreme emergencies.#EPassForTravel — Maharashtra Police (@DGPMaharashtra) April 23, 2021

The Mumbai Police PRO S Chaitanya said that those traveling outside Mumbai to other states can apply for e-pass at the official website of Maharashtra Police - covid19.mhpolice.in

“Those who need to urgently travel outside Mumbai can apply for an e-pass on http://covid19.mhpolice.in . They can either keep the pass on smartphones or paste its printout on their vehicles. This particular pass is not to commute inside the city,” S Chaitanya was quoted as saying by ANI.

Here is how to apply for e-pass:

1. Visit the Maharashtra Police website covid19.mhpolice.in

2. Read the instructions thoroughly.

3. Click on 'Apply For Pass Here' link.

3. A new page will open. Fill all the required details and click on submit.

4. The application should only be filled in English.

5. After uploading documents, click on 'Check Status / Download Pass' to check the status of your application.

6. After verification and approval by the concerned departments, you will be able to download your e-pass using the earlier noted token ID.

The application for e-pass facility is not applicable for essential service providers. They will however require their employee identity card.

The slew of measures introduced by the Maharashtra government were enforced from 8 pm on April 22 and will last till 7 am on May 1. The state has been placed under lockdown-like restrictions since April 15. Except for essential shops and services, all establishments have been shut till May.

Live TV