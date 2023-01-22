3.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale was recorded in Uttarkhand's Pithoragarh in the early hours of Sunday. The National Center for Seismology said that the earth shook at 8.58 am today, about 23 km from Pithoragarh. The epicenter of this earthquake was 10 kilometers below the ground. Although no loss of life or property has been reported yet.

Let us tell you that in the last month of December also, there was an earthquake late at night in Uttarkashi and its surrounding areas of Uttarakhand. This earthquake was of low intensity. Uttarkashi Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal said that the intensity of the earthquake was measured at 3.1. He had said that the epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of five kilometers from the ground in a forest near Barkot in the district. Patwal said that many people did not feel the tremors due to the low intensity and the earthquake occurring at night when people often sleep. He said that there was no loss of life or property due to the earthquake.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 occurred on January 22 at 8.58 IST, Latitude: 29.78 & Longitude: 80.13, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 23km NNW of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, India: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/wZo9k84Y1c — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2023

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 also occurred 79 km south-southeast of Fayzabad, Afghanistan at 9:04 am IST on Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 22-01-2023, 09:04:44 IST, Lat: 36.44 & Long: 70.89, Depth: 120 Km, Location: 79km SSE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," NCS tweeted on Sunday. The quake struck at a depth of 120 kilometers, at a latitude of 36.44 and longitude of 70.89.