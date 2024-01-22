'Treta Yug Casting Its Shadow On Kalyug Today': Jagadguru Rambhadracharya On Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha In Ayodhya

Ayodhya: Noted seer Jagadguru Rambhadracharya extended his heartfelt wishes as the auspicious Pran Pratishtha ceremony began at Ayodhya's grand Ram Temple on Monday. "I extend my best wishes to all the people of the 'Sanatan' religion on the occasion of Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla.''

Embracing Lord Ram's Values

Jagadguru encouraged millions of 'Sanatan Dharma' followers to incorporate the virtues of Lord Ram into their lives during the historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony. ''I want everyone to incorporate the characteristics of Lod Ram into their lives and behaviours. Today, Treta Yug is casting its shadow on Kalyug. A similar joy to that of Lord Ram returning to Ayodhya from 'vanvaas' can be experienced today," said Jagadguru.

'Vinash Kaale Viprit Buddhi'

On being asked about the people who declined the invitation to the grand event, Jagadguru said, "Vinash Kaale Viprit Buddhi," adding that he does not want to comment further on them. Yog Guru Ramdev who is also a witness to the Pran Pratishta said that this was a new beginning of Ram Rajya in the country.

Beginning Of Ram Rajya: Ramdev

Yog Guru Ramdev also witnessed the event, marking a new beginning for 'Ram Rajya' in the country, emphasizing the transformative journey from a tent to a grand temple.

PM Modi Leads Rituals In Ayodhya, Ram Lalla Idol Revealed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the Pran Pratishtha rituals at Ayodhya, expressing the emotional significance of the divine moment.

Diverse Attendees And Enthusiastic Responses

Diverse representatives, including RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Governor Anandiben Patel, and CM Yogi Adityanath, join the ceremony. Over 8,000 guests witness the historic event, symbolizing unity across spiritual and tribal communities.

Architectural Marvel Of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir

The magnificent Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses.

Historical Significance Beyond Ram Temple

In the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed. The main entrance to the Mandir is situated on the eastern side, which can be approached by ascending 32 stairs through the Singh Dwar. There are a total of five Mandaps (Halls) in the Mandir - Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prathana Mandap and Kirtan Mandap.

Near the Mandir is a historic Well (Sita koop), dating back to the ancient era. In the southwestern part of the Mandir complex, at Kuber Tila, the ancient Mandir of Bhagwan Shiv has been restored, along with the installation of a statue of Jatayu.

The foundation of the Mandir has been constructed with a 14-meter-thick layer of roller-compacted concrete (RCC), giving it the appearance of artificial rock. No iron is used anywhere in the Mandir.

Technology And Sustainability In Construction

For protection against ground moisture, a 21-foot-high plinth has been constructed using granite. The Mandir complex has a sewage treatment plant, water treatment plant, water supply for fire safety and an independent power station. The Mandir has been constructed employing the country's traditional and indigenous technology.