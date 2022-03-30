हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
kashmiri Pandits killing

Trial against Bitta Karate, who admitted to killing dozens of Kashmiris Pandits, begins in Srinagar court

Farooq Ahmad Dar alias Bitta Karate was an active terrorist in the nineties and had admitted to the killing of many Kashmiri Pandits then in Jammu and Kashmir.

File Photo

Srinagar: After 31 years trial has begun against Farooq Ahmad Dar alias Bitta Karate, a former terrorist, presently in jail in Srinagar session court. 

Bitta Karate was an active terrorist in 90ties and had admitted to the killing of many Kashmiri Pandits during the 1990s.

The hearing in the case began after nearly 31 years following a plea by the family of Satish Tickoo, one of the victims.

Advocate Utsav Bains filed the criminal application on behalf of the family of victim Satish Kumar Tickoo in Srinagar Sessions Court for status reports of all the FIRs registered against Bitta Karate.

The court directed Utsav Bain, lawyer of Tickoo, to file a hard copy of the petition before April 16, when the next hearing is likely to be held. 

Several Kashmiri Pandit families have demanded justice who migrated from the Valley in the 90ties after the release of the movie 'The Kashmir Files’. 

Two days back Jammu Kashmir Reconciliation Front President Dr Sandeep Mawa also burnt down an effigy of Farooq Ahmad Dar.  Mawa also has set an ultimatum to the Government to establish a fact-finding committee to find out the exact scenes of killings by terrorists in Kashmir Valley. He said that if the government fails to do so by April 19, he will sit on hunger strike for ten days and further threatened self-immolation.

A Kashmiri Pandit organisation had also moved a curative petition in the Supreme Court seeking a probe either by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the mass murders and genocide of Kashmiri Pandits during 1989-90.

