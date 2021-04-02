हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
New Delhi

Trial to make Delhi Gate intersection safer for commuters begins today

Cones, barricades and planters will be placed to carry out temporary infrastructure changes for testing the design. 

Trial to make Delhi Gate intersection safer for commuters begins today
File Photo

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police (DTP) on Thursday (April 1, 2021) informed that a junction improvement trial for the Delhi gate intersection to enhance road safety for all users will be held from Friday (April 2, 2021) onwards.

In an official release, DTP informed, "A junction improvement trial for Delhi gate intersection to enhance road safety for all users will be held from April 2, 2021, onwards. Cones, barricades and planters will be placed to carry out temporary infrastructure changes for testing the design. 

Motorists travelling towards the Delhi Gate intersection are advised to slow down, drive safely, follow traffic rules and adhere to the temporary installation.

"Abide by speed limits around the Junction to avoid any crashes/mishappenings. Pedestrians are advised to use the marked crossings and follow the traffic light cycles," the release read.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
New DelhiDelhi Traffic PoliceDTPDelhi Gate
Next
Story

Atiya Sabri, the triple talaq petitioner from UP, wins alimony battle, urges more women to join fight

Must Watch

PT5M8S

What are the arrangements to keep Haridwar Mahakumbh safe during COVID-time?