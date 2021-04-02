Trial to make Delhi Gate intersection safer for commuters begins today

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police (DTP) on Thursday (April 1, 2021) informed that a junction improvement trial for the Delhi gate intersection to enhance road safety for all users will be held from Friday (April 2, 2021) onwards.

In an official release, DTP informed, "A junction improvement trial for Delhi gate intersection to enhance road safety for all users will be held from April 2, 2021, onwards. Cones, barricades and planters will be placed to carry out temporary infrastructure changes for testing the design.

Traffic Advisory pic.twitter.com/Ol3DeRjBkZ — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) April 1, 2021

Motorists travelling towards the Delhi Gate intersection are advised to slow down, drive safely, follow traffic rules and adhere to the temporary installation.

"Abide by speed limits around the Junction to avoid any crashes/mishappenings. Pedestrians are advised to use the marked crossings and follow the traffic light cycles," the release read.

Live TV