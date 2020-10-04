हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajasthan

Tribal girl's body found hanging from tree in Rajasthan's Baran

The police suspect it to be a case of suicide, but no suicide note has been found, they said.

Tribal girl&#039;s body found hanging from tree in Rajasthan&#039;s Baran
Representational Image

KOTA: The body of a 16-year-old tribal girl was on Sunday found hanging from a tree outside her house under Kelwada police station area in Rajasthan's Baran district, officials said.

The police suspect it to be a case of suicide, but no suicide note has been found, they said. According to the police, the girl belonged to Bheel tribal community. "She was unschooled and lived with her father and elder brother. Her mother had passed away," DSP and Circle Officer, Shahabad, Kajodmal said.

"The girl's father and brother had gone out to guard the fields on Saturday night. She was alone in the house," Circle Inspector at Kelwada police station Laxmichand Verma said.

The police said there was no mark of injury or assault on the victim's body.

A case has been registered in this regard and investigation is on, they added.

Tags:
RajasthanBarancrimemurder
Next
Story

Bihar assembly elections: Expelled RJD member who accused Tejashwi Yadav of demanding money for ticket shot dead in Purnea
  • 65,49,373Confirmed
  • 1,01,782Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,45,82,924Confirmed
  • 10,27,823Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT21M11S

IPL Masala Unlock : Listen IPL Masala Unlock Analysis by RJ Raunac