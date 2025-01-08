Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2841129https://zeenews.india.com/india/trinamool-backs-aap-for-delhi-2025-elections-kejriwal-says-thank-you-didi-2841129.html
NewsIndia
ARVIND KEJRIWAL

TMC Backs AAP For Delhi 2025 Elections; Kejriwal Says 'Thank You Didi'

Trinamool Congress announced support for AAP in the 2025 Delhi elections, with Kejriwal thanking Mamata Banerjee for her backing.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jan 08, 2025, 04:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

TMC Backs AAP For Delhi 2025 Elections; Kejriwal Says 'Thank You Didi' Image: ANI

The Trinamool Congress has announced its support for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the Delhi assembly elections 2025, Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday, adding, "Thank you Didi'.

AAP national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal thanked West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee for supporting the party in upcoming polls. 

"TMC has announced support to AAP in Delhi elections. I am personally grateful to Mamta Didi. Thank you Didi. U have always supported and blessed us in our good and bad times," he said in a post on X.

 

 

The AAP has decided to contest the upcoming Assembly elections independently, despite forming an alliance with the Congress for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK