TMC Backs AAP For Delhi 2025 Elections; Kejriwal Says 'Thank You Didi'
Trinamool Congress announced support for AAP in the 2025 Delhi elections, with Kejriwal thanking Mamata Banerjee for her backing.
The Trinamool Congress has announced its support for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the Delhi assembly elections 2025, Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday, adding, "Thank you Didi'.
AAP national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal thanked West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee for supporting the party in upcoming polls.
"TMC has announced support to AAP in Delhi elections. I am personally grateful to Mamta Didi. Thank you Didi. U have always supported and blessed us in our good and bad times," he said in a post on X.
TMC has announced support to AAP in Delhi elections. I am personally grateful to Mamta Didi. Thank you Didi. U have always supported and blessed us in our good and bad times.— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 8, 2025
The AAP has decided to contest the upcoming Assembly elections independently, despite forming an alliance with the Congress for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
