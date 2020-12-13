Trinamool Congress leader Kanishka Panda, close to party rebel Suvendu Adhikari, suspended

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress on Sunday (December 13) suspended east Midnapore district leader Kanishka Panda for anti-party activities. According to reports, Panda is considered close to Trinamool Congress rebel Suvendu Adhikari.

Suvendu Adhikari an influential Trinamool Congress, recently tendered his resignation from the state cabinet but is yet to quit the party. Adhikari who has been at odds with the top echelons of the party is yet to disclose his future political move. The Trinamool leader had stated that it was difficult for him to work with the TMC leadership. A series of talks with interlocuters appointed by Banerjee failed to pacify the leader.

In fact, last week, Suvendu Adhikari organised a rally without the Trinamool banners and flags at Garbeta in West Midnapore district. The Adhikari family wields influence over at least 40 -45 assembly seats in West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia and Jhargram, parts of Birbhum -- mainly in the Junglemahal region. And areas in minority-dominated Murshidabad.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee had recently issued a stern warning to those indulging in anti-party activities and asked party leaders in touch with the opposition to quit the ruling party instead of weakening it.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly are likely to be held in April-May next year.

