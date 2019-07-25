close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
West Bengal

Trinamool Congress members beat up students for not saying ‘Mamata Banerjee Zindabad’

Footage aired by some television channels showed a professor being slapped by a group of people.

Trinamool Congress members beat up students for not saying ‘Mamata Banerjee Zindabad’
Representational Image

The student wing of the Trinamool Congress triggered ruckus at a college in Hooghly district of West Bengal as they attacked students and faculty members. The incident occurred on Wednesday when members of the Trinamool Congress allegedly attacked students and teachers for not saying ‘Mamata Banerjee Zindabad’ and ‘Trinamool Zindabad’.

According to new agency IANS, a professor, Subrata Chattopadhyay, sustained injuries on his head and face in the attack by members of the ruling party in West Bengal. The clashes took place at Nabagram Hiralal Paul College in Konnagar near Hooghly.

The professor was quoted by the agency as saying that he would approach the police. He, however, refused to reveal the name of the person who attacked him, saying if he did so, he would not be allowed to enter the campus.

Footage aired by some television channels showed the professor being slapped by a group of people.

Reacting to the incident, Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad chief Trinankur Bhattacharya told IANS that he did not know if the student who attacked the teacher belongs to their student union. "I strongly condemn the act and we are inquiring into the matter. The one who is at fault will definitely be punished," he added.

Tags:
West BengalTrinamool CongressTrinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad
Next
Story

IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa calls MiG-35 a completely new aircraft but says fighter deal only after due process

Must Watch

PT3M20S

Top 25 News: Watch top 25 news stories of the day