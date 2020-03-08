Trinamool Congress nominates 4 candidates for Rajya Sabha elections

New Delhi: The Trinamool Congress nominated Arpita Ghosh, Mausam Noor, Dinesh Trivedi and Subrata Bakshi for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, party supremo Mamata Banerjee announced on Sunday (March 8).

Mamata tweeted that as a part of her 'constant endeavour' towards women's empowerment, she was proud that half of the nominees were women. Sunday is the International Women's Day.

The elections to the 55 vacant seats will take place on March 26.

Seven seats will go to polls in Maharashtra, six in Tamil Nadu, five each in West Bengal and Bihar, four each in Odisha, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, three each in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Assam, two each in Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Jharkhand and one each in Himachal Pradesh, Manipur and Meghalaya.