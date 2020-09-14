हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Trinamool Congress

Trinamool Congress reconstitutes Hindi Cell on Hindi Diwas ahead of West Bengal assembly elections

On being quizzed on the timing of the reconstitution of the Cell, West Bengal Trinamool Congress Hindi Cell President Vivek Gupta said, “The work on Hindi Cell began back in 2011. Since then we have been working on this.”

File Photo (PTI)

Kolkata: Ahead of the crucial 2021 assembly elections in West Bengal, Trinamool Congress has announced the reconstitution of its Hindi Cell on the occasion of Hindi Diwas on Monday (September 14, 2020).

The party appointed senior leader Dinesh Trivedi as the Chairman and Vivek Gupta as the President of the West Bengal Trinamool Congress Hindi Cell.

“The Hindi Cell will have a three-tier structure - a State Level Central Coordination Committee, a District Level Committee & a Block Level Committee. The representatives of these Committees will be announced in due course,” said Trivedi while addressing a press conference on Zoom call.

On being quizzed on the timing of the reconstitution of the Cell, Gupta said, “The work on Hindi Cell began back in 2011. Since then we have been working on this. The Hindi Cell will actively strive towards strengthening Hindi Education, Culture and overall welfare of the community in Bengal.”

Earlier in the day, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter and wrote, “Warm wishes on Hindi Diwas. Bengal is a land of inclusivity and through our persistent efforts we have proudly inculcated Tagore’s values of ‘Unity in Diversity’."

She added, "GoWB has taken various initiatives to strengthen Hindi Education, Culture and Welfare of the community in Bengal. GoWB has constantly persevered to undertake inclusive development for all by giving recognition to Hindi, Urdu, Gurmukhi, Ol Chiki, Rajbanshi, Kamtapuri, Kurukh languages. I urge the Centre to follow suit by also including Bengali as a classical language in NEP 2020.”

Although the assembly elections dates have not been announced yet, it's expected to take place in April or May 2021.

