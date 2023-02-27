Tripura Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE Streaming: Exit Polls Date And Time, Where And How To Watch Online And On TV

Tripura Elections 2023: Tripura Assembly Elections took place on February 16. The polling exercise was conducted across all the 60 constituencies and was largely peaceful. According to the Election Commission, the state recorded a voter turnout of nearly 88 per cent. Out the total 28.14 lakh voters, around 24.66 lakhs voters exercised their franchise. Significantly, the Manu assembly seat in South Tripura registered the highest voting percentage at 92.09, while the Town Bardowali assembly constituency saw the lowest voter participation at 80%, where Chief Minister Manik Saha faced off against Congress nominee Asish Kumar Saha.

Tripura Elections 2023 Counting and Exit Polls Result Date And Time

As per Election Commission, election results for Tripura elections 2023 will be announced on March 2. Over 90 per cent of voting was recorded in several assembly constituencies in the February 16 polls, according to the ECI.

Exit polls for the Tripura assembly elections 2023 will be announced by pollsters and media outlets on February 27 after votes will be cast in Nagaland and Meghalaya. According to the guidelines, opinion polls are not allowed to be broadcast 48 hours before the end of polling.

Tripura Assembly Elections Exit Polls 2023: Live Streaming Details

The Exit poll and results of Tripura elections 2023 can be followed live on the Zee website, Zee News Hindi channel and Wion. The result and exit polls will also be live-streamed on Zee News’s official YouTube channel and website. It will also be aired on different TV news channels on February 27, Monday, in the evening. Besides Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland exit polls also be aired on the same after voting ends.

Whereas The BJP will hope to win Tripura for the second consecutive time as the northeastern even though it faces a stiff challenge from the CPI(M)-Congress combine and new entrant Tipra Motha, headed by former royal family's scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma. Votes will be counted on March 2.

Earlier, in the 2018 Assembly election, BJP, which never won a seat in Tripura, ended the 27-year rule of CPI(M) and formed the government by bagging 36 seats in the 60-member Assembly. While BJP received just 1.54 per cent of votes in 2013, the vote share jumped to over 43 per cent in 2018 -- a result credited mainly to the charisma of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.