Tripura Assembly Elections 2023: TMC Only Party That can Oust 'Double Engine Govt' of BJP, Says Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday (February 7, 2023) addressed a public rally in poll-bound Tripura and said that her Trinamool Congress (TMC) is the only party that can oust the double engine government of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Speaking at a rally in Agartala, she claimed that democracy has taken a backseat in Tripura under BJP's rule as "parties are not allowed to organize political meetings". She also said that journalists have lost their right to gather news.

"Two years ago, our party leaders and activists were attacked, their vehicles vandalized. Some of them were illegally put behind the bars. Democracy is in a bad shape in the state, and our leaders and members became subjects of torture for protesting against such misdeeds," Mamata Banerjee said.

Has Rs 15 lakh come into your account?: Mamata Banerjee slams BJP

In an apparent attack on BJP, she said that the party which cannot guarantee 100 days' work to people has no right to ask for votes.

"The TMC is the only party which would oust the double engine government from the country and provide an alternative to people," she said.

"Unemployment has increased by 40 per cent in the country under the double-engine government. Have they fulfilled the promises they made? Has Rs 15 lakh come into your account?" she questioned.

Congress is BJP's 'B team': Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee also slammed Congress and called the grand old party BJP's 'B team'.

"This Congress is not that I was associated with once. If it was then I would have never left that party. This Congress is the 'B' team of BJP," she said.

Banerjee also stated that people in Tripura will "reject" the CPI(M)-Congress alliance, much like what happened in Bengal.

"We are fighting the elections in this state alone as we did not want to make compromises for forging an alliance. We are ready to fight and even make sacrifices in this battle," she added.

The TMC supremo pointed out that Tripura and Bengal have a lot in common, including language, culture, and food habits, and vowed to work for people's welfare in the northeastern state, if given a chance.

Elections to the 60-member House in Tripura will be held on February 16. Votes will be counted on March 2.