Tripura Assembly polls 2023: TMC releases first list of 22 candidates

New Delhi: Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday (January 29, 2023) released the first list of candidates for the next month's Tripura Assembly polls. The first list of candidates comprises 22 names including Nihar Ranjan Sarkar, who has been given party ticket from Bamutia (SC) seat. While Pujan Biswas has been pitted from Ramnagar, Nirmal Majumdar has got a ticket from Majlishpur; Sutapa Ghosh from Kamalasagar; Haradhan Debnath from Bishalgarh; Joydal Hossain from Boxanagar; Neel Kama Saha from Sonamura; Habil Miah from Dhanpur; Rabi Chowdhury from Teliamura; Narendra Reang from Santirbajar (ST); Kang Jari Mog from Jolaibari (ST).

Biplab Saha has been given a ticket from Amarpur constituency; Milton Chakma from Karbook (ST) Sunam Dey from Kamalpur; Arjun Namasudra from Surma (SC); Chandan Mog from Ambassa (ST) Rupayan Chakma from Chawmanu (ST) Bidyut Bikas Sinha from Chandipur; Abdul Matin from Kailasahar; Abdul Hasem from Kadamtala Kurti; Bimal Nath from Bagbasa; and Purnita Chakma from Pecharthal (ST) seat.

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) under the guidance and inspiration of Hon'ble party Chairperson Mamata Banerjee is pleased to announce the first list of candidates for the impending Tripura Legislative Assembly Elections 2023. pic.twitter.com/YyE78HzxEc — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) January 29, 2023

Trinamool Congress has already announced to fight on all 60 seats of the Tripura Assembly.

While Monday is the last date for nomination for the assembly elections in Tripura, February 2 is the last date for the withdrawal of nominations.

The assembly election in Tripura is scheduled to take place on February 16 and the votes will be counted on March 2.