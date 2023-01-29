topStoriesenglish2566946
NewsIndia
TRIPURA ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS

Tripura Assembly Polls: BJP Names Papia Datta as Candidate for Agartala Seat

Datta is set to take on the heavyweight candidate of the Congress and sitting MLA Sudip Roy Barman from the Agartala constituency.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 29, 2023, 06:35 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • BJP announced Papia Datta as its nominee for the Agartala assembly seat
  • There are a total of 60 Assembly seats in Tripura
  • BJP has announced candidates for 55 constituencies

Trending Photos

Tripura Assembly Polls: BJP Names Papia Datta as Candidate for Agartala Seat

Agartala: The ruling BJP in Tripura on Sunday announced the name of Papia Datta, state general secretary of the saffron party, as its nominee for the prestigious Agartala Assembly, a senior leader said.

With this, the BJP has announced candidates for all the 55 constituencies it will contest in the February 16 Assembly elections. There are a total of 60 Assembly seats in Tripura.

A prominent leader of BJP's Mahila Morcha, Datta is set to take on the heavyweight candidate of the Congress and sitting MLA Sudip Roy Barman from the Agartala constituency.

"The party has declared Papia Datta as its candidate for the Agartala constituency completing the process for nomination. Tomorrow, the party candidates accompanied by the senior party leaders will submit their nomination papers", party vice president Rebati Tripura said.

Also Read: Tripura Elections 2023: Boost for BJP Ahead of Polls as CPI-M MLA, Trinamool Leader Join Saffron Ranks

The Agartala constituency is currently held by the sole Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman, who won the seat in a by-poll a few months after quitting the saffron party.

"My nomination for the Agartala constituency is symbolic because all BJP workers will work relentlessly to ensure the victory of the saffron party. I sincerely thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party national president JP Nadda and state leaders for reposing faith in me", Datta told newspersons at the party headquarters.

"I am confident that we will win the election to the Agartala Assembly constituency with the blessings of electors", Datta, who will be trying her luck in the electoral race for the first time, said.

The saffron party has given five seats to its ally- Indigenous People's Party (IPFT) as part of its seat-sharing deal.

The IPFT has also announced candidates for the five Assembly constituencies, a senior party leader said on Sunday.

Out of four sitting MLAs, only two legislators- Prem Kumar Reang, the party president, and Prasanta Debbarma were given tickets for the second time while the party has fielded three new nominees for the upcoming elections.

The last date for making nominations will be on Monday while scrutiny will be done on January 31 and February 2 will be the last date for withdrawal of nominations.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rs 4.10 lakh crore of Adani Group gone!
DNA Video
DNA: Tennis star Sania Mirza retires
DNA Video
DNA: The first choice of married people 'Extra-Marital Dating App'
DNA Video
DNA: When the State Bank of India started in 1921
DNA Video
DNA: E-mail data leak of Ministry of External Affairs, action on the disclosure of ZEE NEWS
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan will be trapped by India's new strategy!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Ratna' to be honored with 'Padma Award'
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Republic's victory over Republic
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 26, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: How does Gurmeet Ram Rahim get released on parole again and again?