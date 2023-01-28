topStoriesenglish2566573
NewsIndia
TRIPURA ASSEMBLY POLLS

Tripura Assembly Polls: BJP Releases List of 48 Candidates; CM Manik Saha to Contest From Town Bordowali

Tripura Assembly Polls: In its first list, the party has fielded Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik from Dhanpur, and state’s Chief Minister Manik Saha has been nominated as a BJP candidate from Town Bordowali.

Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Jan 28, 2023, 01:24 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Tripura Assembly Polls: BJP Releases List of 48 Candidates; CM Manik Saha to Contest From Town Bordowali

New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday released its first list of 48 candidates for the 60-member Tripura Assembly, elections for which will be held next month. The party said that the names of the remaining 12 candidates will be announced later. The list was released by senior BJP leaders Anil Baluni and Sambit Patra during a press conference at the party headquarters here.

 

 

In its first list, the party has fielded Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik from Dhanpur, and state’s Chief Minister Manik Saha has been nominated as a BJP candidate from Town Bordowali.

 

 

Bhoumik is a Union minister in the BJP-led government at the Centre. She is an MP from Tripura. In the last assembly polls in 2018, the BJP for the time had formed a government in Tripura, considered the left bastion. The CPI(M) had ruled the state unabated for 25 years.

The BJP top brass was in talks with TIPRA, a regional party founded by former Congress leader and royal scion Pradyot Deb Barman, for a pre-poll alliance, which has now been ruled out. The CPI(M) is contesting the state elections in alliance with Congress this time.

Meanwhile, Congress has also announced a list of 17 candidates for the upcoming  Tripura Assembly Elections. As per the Congress list, Sudip Roy Barman will contestthe polls from Agartala.

 

 


The BJP came to power in the state for the first time in 2018 after defeating CPI(M), which ruled the state for 25 years continuously. As per the Election Commission, the assembly election in Tripura, where the BJP is currently in power, will be held on February 16. The counting of votes will take place on March 2. Tripura's assembly session will end on March 22 this year.

Live Tv

Tripura Assembly pollsTripura Assembly ElectionsBJPManik SahaTown Bordowali

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rs 4.10 lakh crore of Adani Group gone!
DNA Video
DNA: Tennis star Sania Mirza retires
DNA Video
DNA: The first choice of married people 'Extra-Marital Dating App'
DNA Video
DNA: When the State Bank of India started in 1921
DNA Video
DNA: E-mail data leak of Ministry of External Affairs, action on the disclosure of ZEE NEWS
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan will be trapped by India's new strategy!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Ratna' to be honored with 'Padma Award'
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Republic's victory over Republic
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 26, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: How does Gurmeet Ram Rahim get released on parole again and again?