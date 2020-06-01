Tripura Board postpones Class 10, 12 exams 2020 for second time

Hyderabad: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has postponed the pending papers of Class 10 and 12 board exams supposed to start from June 5 in view of lockdown in containment zones till June 30.

This is for the second time that the exams have been postponed in the state after the announcement of the lockdown.

Last month, in May, The board had resceduled the examination in consultation with the Tripura government. The exams were to be held between June 5 and June 11. However, with examination dates being postponed for the second time, Class 10 and 12 students will have to wait for the board to release the fresh exams dates.

For Class 10, pending examinations for Physical Science and Life Science were to be held on June 5 and June 6 respectively. The Class 12 students were supposed to sit for examinations of Sanskrit and Statistics on June 5, Economics on June 6, Psychology on June 8, Arabic and Music on June 9, Geography on June 10 and Home Management and Home Nursing and Nutrition on June 11.

Meanwhile, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Tripura education board, which is http://tbse.in/new/welcome.html, for regular updates on the same.