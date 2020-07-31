Tripura Board TBSE Uccha Madhyamik 12th Results soon: Check tbse.tripura.gov.in, tbse.in, tripuraresults.nic.in

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will declare the Uchhaya Madhyamik or class 12 results today. The result will be announced at 9 am and the result link will be active on boards website by 9:45 am.

Once declared, students can check their results at tbse.in, tripuraresults.nic.in and tbse.tripura.gov.in. After the results are declared from Pragya Bhwan the same will be activated on the official website of the board at 9.45 am.

The exams were scheduled to be held in March, but it was postponed midway due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The board had planned to conduct the pending exams in June, but with the country still fighting against the virus, the government decided otherwise.

Here's how to check - The students need to click on the ‘result’ link at the official webiste. Enter the registration number/ roll number. Results will appear on the screen. Download the mark sheet and take a print out for further reference.

Students can also get their results via SMS, the candidates have to type, TBSE12 <space> their roll number and send it to number 54242.

The candidates can also dial Tripurainfo call centre to get their results. The numbers are, 0381-241 3946, 241 0048, 241 0049, 241 0053, 241 0173, 241 0174, 241 0176, 0381-2380566.

The papers for which the exams were not conducted are — Sanskrit, Statistics, Economics, Psychology, Arabic and Music, Geography, Home Management and Home Nursing, Nutrition.