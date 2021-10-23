हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tripura

Tripura Civic polls on November 25 in all 8 districts; counting on November 28

"The poll date for civic bodies in the state is scheduled to be held on November 25 from 7 am to 4 pm. Counting will be held on November 28, which will commence from 8 am," said Tripura SEC ML Dey. 

Tripura Civic polls on November 25 in all 8 districts; counting on November 28
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

Agartala: Tripura State Election Commission (SEC) has announced the election to 20 urban local bodies, including Agartala Municipal Corporation in all the eight districts in the state on November 25.

Tripura SEC ML Dey in a press conference here on Friday said, "The poll date for civic bodies in the state is scheduled to be held on November 25 from 7 am to 4 pm. Counting will be held on November 28, which will commence from 8 am."

"The notification of the election will be issued on October 27. Submission of nomination papers will continue till November 3 and the date of scrutiny has been fixed on November 5. Withdrawal of nomination is November 8 till 3 pm," the SEC stated.

ALSO READ | Tripura BJP MLA Ashis Das gets ‘mundan’ done as ‘prayaschit’ before joining TMC

"The entire process of elections is slated to end on December 4," he added. 

