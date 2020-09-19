Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb launches bamboo cookies, honey bottle to promote 'vocal for local' initiative

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb launched bamboo made cookies and bamboo-made honey bottles on the occasion of World Bamboo Day on Friday (September 19). These products are expected to create employment opportunities in the state and were launched to promote the 'vocal for local' initiative of the government.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Tripura CM said, ''On the ocassion of World Bamboo day launched Bamboo Cookies and Bamboo made honey bottle. Bamboo cookies and Honey bottle will now add another feather to our cap. It will generate livelihood opportunities for many & fullfill PM @narendramodi Ji's vision of #AtmaNirbharBharat .''

The cookies have been made of muli bamboo shoot which is commonly known as sweet bamboo. It contains dietary fibers and less fat. The Bamboo and Cane Development Institute of Agartala made these unique cookies.

Dr Kant, the chief of BCDI, has conceptualised the idea of producing bamboo cookies in the state in order to ensure that locals get their livelihood.

Considering the nutritional value of bamboo shoot the Institute started working on bamboo cookies, said Dr Abhinav Kant told Zee News .

''Bamboo cookies are made naturally which makes them healthy and nutritious. I appreciate the hard work of Bamboo and Cane Development Institute (BCDI) and Dr Abhinav Kant for this innovative idea," said CM Biplab Deb.

Bamboo shoots are a very common delicasy in the North Eastern State especially among the tribal people. The soft portion of bamboo is edible, rich on good protein, vitamins and minerals.

Dr Kant also said that bamboo shoot is perishable, therefore it has been fortified with wheat flour which is also rich on diatary fibres and works as natural preservative.

In Tripura, bamboo is one of the most economically important plants as every part of the plant - culm, rhizome, root, leaves and young shoots can be used for different purposes.