Tripura extends COVID-19 curfew till June 25, check guidelines here

New Delhi: The Tripura government on Friday (June 18, 2021) extended the COVID-induced curfew in Agartala and 11 other urban local bodies (ULBs) from 2 pm to 5 am till June 25.

However, the night curfew from 6 pm to 5 am has been lifted from the villages.

The state authorities had first imposed the restrictions on May 16 and then repeatedly extended it further while reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the state. The last set of restrictions were scheduled to end on June 18.

"The Covid curfew will remain in force in the jurisdiction of Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and 11 other ULBs from June 19 to 25," the notification issued by Chief Secretary Kumar Alok said.

The notification revealed that the restrictions have also been imposed in the municipal councils of Mohanpur, Ranirbazar, Udaipur, Bishalgarh, Kumarghat, Kailashahar, Panisagar, Khowai, Belonia and Santirbazar, besides Jirania Nagar Panchayat.

Check guidelines here:

- All standalone shops and commercial establishments shall remain open only between 6 am and 2 pm with strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.

- Shopping malls and market complexes will remain closed at all times and bazaar committees shall deploy volunteers to ensure strict adherence to social distancing.

- Vehicles can only ply between 5 am and 2 pm for essential purposes. However, vehicles ferrying medical supplies will be allowed to ply even after 2 pm.

- There shall be a total ban on the movement of individuals between 2 pm and 5 am except for prescribed exemptions.

- All government and private offices shall remain open till 4 pm with 50 per cent attendance.

- Social, political, religious, academic or other gatherings shall be prohibited.

- Only essential government meetings with a maximum of 20 participants will be allowed.

- Movie theatres, multiplexes, gymnasiums, swimming pools, salons and bars shall remain closed at all times.

- Restaurants will remain open only till 2 pm.

(With Agency inputs)

Live TV