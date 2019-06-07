close

TBSE Class 10 Result

Tripura Madhyamik Result 2019: TBSE Class 10th Result 2019 to be declared on Saturday, 9 am at tripuraresults.nic.in, tbse.in

Find out time and date of TBSE Tripura Madhyamik Result 2019 here: 

TBSE Class 10 Madhyamik Result 2019 | The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will declare Tripura Madhyamik Result 2019 on Saturday after 9 pm. Candidates can check their TBSE Class 10 result on tsu.trp.nic.in/tripuraresults or  tbse.in. One can also view their TBSE Madhyamik Pariksha Result 2019 at examresults.net.

Tripura Madhyamik Pariksha was held from March 2 to 26, 2019, by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education. This year, over 47000 students appeared for the Madhyamik exam. 

Steps to check TBSE Madhyamik Result 2019

Step 1: Visit tsu.trp.nic.in/tripuraresults, tbse.in or examresults.net website. 
Step 2: Look for link which says TBSE Madhyamik Result.
Step 3: On the new page, enter your Roll Number (example : 99999) and click on submit button. 
Step 4: Tripura Class 10 Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

“Neither NIC nor Tripura Board of Secondary Education is responsible for any inadvertent error that may have crept in the results being published on NET. The results published on net are for immediate information to the examinees. These cannot be treated as original mark sheets. Original mark sheets have been issued by the Board separately,” said a notice on the website.

Tripura Board of Secondary Education was established in 1973 by an Act (Tripura Act. No.12 ) called Tripura Board of Secondary Education Act, 1973 as passed by Tripura Legislative Assembly. The Board started its functioning from the 1st January, 1976. Intervening period was spent in framing Rules and Regulations, Curricula and Syllabi, and such other guidelines which were being necessary for smooth and active conduct of the business of the Board. 

