Agartala: Virtually kicking off the Assembly campaign in Tripura, BJP national president J P Nadda said here on Monday that all round development has taken place in the state during the past four years under the party's rule and if it is voted back to power in 2023, the state's economic growth will "touch new heights". Tripura attracted huge infrastructure investment and industrialization gained pace under the BJP regime, Nadda, who is on a two-day visit to Tripura, said. "The double engine government of BJP both at the state and the Centre will spur double growth in Tripura. It will touch new heights," he told newsmen here.

The 60-member Tripura Assembly goes to the poll early next year. In the last edition of the poll in 2018 BJP had won 36 seats. Nadda claimed that political violence had been put to an end in the state.

"There were no political skirmishes in Tripura under the BJP ... We are confident that the people of the state will bless BJP to form the government for the second straight term with two-third majority,? he said exuding confidence. The BJP president, who is on a two-day visit to Tripura, said the state's per capita income has grown by 30 per cent to reach Rs 1,30,000 per annum, "which is an indicator that the state is marching ahead". "The state's annual budget has increased from Rs 12,600 crore to Rs 27000 crore," he stated.

Highlighting the BJP-led government's performance in the state, Nadda said it farmers' income has increased from Rs 6500 to Rs 11,000 per month due to paddy procurement at subsidized rate and successful implementation of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

Calling the 35-year-long Leftist regime in the state as its "dark days", he said the tribals were ignored, youths exploited and no welfare step was initiated for women's empowerment. The erstwhile government of the Congress in the state had allowed terrorism, infiltration and corruption in the northeastern state, Nadda said. "Bandh and blockade were then the order of day in this small northeastern state," he said. Nadda said he had detailed meetings with party leaders, ministers, MLAs and also leaders of the alliance partner IPFT during his visit.