TROLLED For Leaving Meerut Right After Polling, Arun Govil Says - 'In Mumbai For Party Campaign'

With the conclusion of Lok Sabha election 2024 phase two, the third phase is now the focus of attention. Polling has already taken place on numerous seats in Western Uttar Pradesh. Arun Govil, who portrayed Lord Ram in the Ramayana television series, is BJP's candidate in key seat of Meerut. The party workers were taken aback when the party announced Arun Govil's name for Meerut Lok Sabha constituency.

Congress and other opposition parties have alleged that Govil is an outsider. "If he is elected as an MP, he will primarily reside in Mumbai and won't be seen in Meerut. He went back to Mumbai after the election campaign," the Oppn parties claimed. Meanwhile, Govil is facing huge backlash on social media for a X post that he deleted after posting.

In a X post (formerly Twitter), the BJP's Meerut candidate said, "When someone's double character comes to light, we get more angry at ourselves that how did we blindly trust such a person.' The context in which Arun Govil tweeted this is still under question, but after this he made a tweet to the people of Meerut regarding his visit to Mumbai." Govil deleted the tweet after posting it, which has caused a great deal of outrage.

Arun Govil later posted about his visit to Mumbai to the people of Meerut, though it is still unclear in what context he shared this. His X post is being seen as a response to the Samajwadi Party's attack over his Mumbai return.

In this X post, he wrote, "My respected voters, sisters, brothers and workers of Meerut. Hello

On Holi, on 24 March, the Bharatiya Janata Party announced my name and on their instructions, I reached among you on 26 March. I stayed with you for 1 month and campaigned for the election with your support. The election was completed. I am very grateful to you for your love, support and respect. Now, on the instructions of the party, I am in Mumbai to fulfill my responsibilities here."

मेरे मेरठ के सम्मानित मतदाता बहनों- भाइयों और कार्यकर्ताओं

नमस्कार

होली के दिन 24 मार्च को भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने मेरे नाम की घोषणा की और उनके निर्देश पर 26 मार्च को मैं आपके बीच पहुँच गया। 1 महीना आपके साथ रहकर आपके सहयोग से चुनाव प्रचार किया। चुनाव संपन्न हुआ।

आपके… pic.twitter.com/GuGyF8Pa3Y — Arun Govil (@arungovil12) April 28, 2024

Govil went on to say that the party intends to send him to other areas to campaign for the election. "As soon as this process is completed, I will reach out to you, and together with the people of Meerut and respected Bharatiya Janata Party workers, I will begin efforts to propel Meerut to greater heights under PM Modi's leadership. I want to thank you again from the bottom of my heart for your support and encouragement during this election," his X post read.