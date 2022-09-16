TROUBLE for Arvind Kejriwal, ILLEGAL arms and lakhs of CASH recovered during RAIDS at 5 locations of AAP MLA

Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch has raided 4 to 5 locations of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan and his business partner. It is being told that this raid has been done in connection with the Waqf Board land. In the raid of ACB, a Beretta pistol was also found at one location, along with cash of Rs 12 lakh was also recovered. Amanatullah has not been able to show the license of the pistol yet. On Friday, ACB had also called Amanatullah for questioning in the Waqf Board case.

Raids on 5 Locations

Soon after questioning Amanatullah, the Delhi Anti Corruption Bureau raided his house and five other places associated with him. This action has been taken against Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan in a two-year-old corruption case related to alleged illegal appointments in the Delhi Waqf Board. The Okhla MLA was called today at 12 noon for questioning in connection with the case. The case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act 2020.

Illegal pistol, Cartridges and 12 Lakh Cash Recovered

12 lakh cash and one pistol recovered

According to sources, the ACB has also seized an unlicensed weapon along with Rs 12 lakh. Delhi Waqf Board Chairman Amanatullah had posted a strange tweet regarding the notice, in which he said that I have got a new Waqf Board office built. That's why ACB has called me. The central agency had sent a notice to Amanatullah to appear for questioning on allegations of illegal appointment to the Delhi Waqf Board, which oversees the administration of Islamic property dedicated to welfare work.

Allegations of Amanatullah

Amanatullah Posted a Strange Tweet

Earlier, the ACB had written to the Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat demanding that Amanatullah be removed from the post of Delhi Waqf Board chairman for allegedly obstructing the investigation of threatening witnesses in a case against him. The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Headquarters) of the Delhi government's revenue department had filed a complaint in November 2016 alleging arbitrary and illegal appointments by Amanatullah to various existing and non-existing posts in the Delhi Waqf Board.