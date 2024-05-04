Trouble Mounts For Bigg Boss Winner Elvish Yadav Again, ED Registers Money Laundering Case

Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav finds himself in trouble once again. According to reports on Saturday, the Enforcement Directorate has filed a money laundering case against YouTuber Siddharth Yadav, also known as Elvish Yadav, and a few other people on suspicion of using snake venom as a recreational drug during parties he threw.

Previously, Yadav was placed under 14 days of judicial prison after his arrest on March 17. Five days later, a municipal court in Gautam Buddh Nagar granted him bail. Yadav was placed under 14 days of judicial prison after his arrest on March 17. Five days later, though, a municipal court granted him bail.

Given the substantial sum of money involved in the racket, a top ED officer revealed that the agency's Lucknow unit has filed a complaint against Yadav and others under various provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the snake venom incident. He added Yadav and other individuals connected to the previous case would probably be questioned by the team.

The chargesheet details the smuggling of snakes and the usage of their venom at the gatherings. News outlets had stated that a venomous snake and 20 milliliters of a krait snake's venom were found at the party site, indicating that Yadav had contact with snake handlers.

Yadav had contested the accusations against him, calling them 'baseless and fake', but later on, the police dismissed the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act case against him, claiming that their side had made a 'mistake'.