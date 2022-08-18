New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted raids at multiple locations in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi as part of a money laundering investigation against mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who is currently lodged in UP`s Banda jail. The central agency has covered a total of 11 locations during the searches, including the residence of his brother Afzal Ansari and his two associates, Vikram Agrahari and Ganesh Mishra.

The ED action is aimed to gather evidence with regard to an ongoing probe against Ansari under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), sources told PTI, adding that the searches are being conducted at premises located in Ghazipur, Lucknow and Delhi which are linked to Ansari and his alleged associates.

Mafia don Mukhtar Ansari, a five-time former MLA, is under the ED scanner in connection with at least 49 criminal cases booked against him including those on charges of land grabbing, murder and extortion.

Ansari faces trial in Uttar Pradesh in several cases, including attempt to murder and murder. Last week, the Ghazipur district administration reportedly seized two plots of land, measuring 1.901 hectares and valued at over Rs 6 crore, that were purchased using alleged illegal earnings of Ansari. Notably, the ED has not given any official statement in this respect so far.

(With Agency Inputs)