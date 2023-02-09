topStoriesenglish2571336
NewsIndia
NAVJOT SINGH SIDHU

Trouble Mounts for Navjot Singh Sidhu, Punjab Govt Removes Home Security of Congress Leader From Patiala Kothi

Punjab: There were Punjab Police officers stationed in his home, and they have since been called back. Although this has not yet been officially confirmed, family members of Navjot Singh Sidhu, though, have verified it.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 09, 2023, 12:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • At the moment, Navjot Singh Sidhu is being imprisoned in Patiala Jail.
  • In a 1988 road rage case, the Supreme Court sentenced Sidhu to one year in prison in May of that year.
  • On May 20, he surrendered to a court and was transferred to Patiala Central Jail, where he is still being held.

Punjab: The home security for senior Congressman Navjot Singh Sidhu has been removed. At the moment, Sidhu is being imprisoned in Patiala Jail. There were Punjab Police officers stationed in his home, and they have since been called back. This morning, the police were contacted again. Although this has not yet been officially confirmed, family members of Sidhu, though, have verified it. It should be emphasised that the causes of the security removal have not yet been disclosed. Now, it must be determined if the security has been called back from Amritsar Kothi as well or if it has been removed exclusively from Patiala Kothi.

Let us tell you that Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has z+ security. When Sidhu is released from prison, his security will be restored. Sidhu, on the other hand, had written a letter to the ADGP Security regarding his appearance in the Ludhiana court, mentioning the security threat. The Punjab Police have now removed his home security guards.

Former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has served six months of a one-year sentence in a road rage case, was expected to be released in January, according to multiple sources in the state jail department, who say the prison authorities have provided positive feedback on the cricketer-turned-politician's behavior. Every prisoner receives a four-day sentence reduction each month, according to the Punjab Jail Manual. By January 2023, Navjot Sidhu earned a 32-day reduction. Another provision allows the Jail Superintendent to reduce a prisoner's sentence by 30 days based on his or her good behaviour. However, the Punjab government did not approve the list of prisoners to be released on January 26. The Punjab government's cabinet meeting was to discuss the prepared list of prisoners.

In a 1988 road rage case, the Supreme Court sentenced Sidhu to one year in prison in May of that year. On May 20, he surrendered to a court and was transferred to Patiala Central Jail, where he is still being held.

