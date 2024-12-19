Trouble Mounts For Rahul Gandhi: Case Against Congress MP After BJP Accuses Him Of Assault
BJP MPs Injured Case: Delhi Police has filed an FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on BJP's complaint. Police have only removed section 109 (attempt to murder) of BNS. All other sections are the same as given in the complaint: Delhi Police. BJP had filed a complaint against Rahul Gandhi under various sections, including 109 (attempt to murder), 115 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 117, 125, 131 and 351.
