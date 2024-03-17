NewsIndia
LOK SABHA ELECTION 2024

Troubles Mount For INDIA-Bloc In Bihar As CPI, CPI-ML Pushes For More Seats

 In a press release, the parties have urged the alliance to announce a revised seat sharing agreement.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Mar 17, 2024, 05:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Troubles Mount For INDIA-Bloc In Bihar As CPI, CPI-ML Pushes For More Seats

The INDIA-bloc faces challenges with the seat allocation in Bihar as the Communist Party of India (CPI) seeks to contest for three seats, while CPI-ML is claiming eight seats. In a press release, the parties have urged the alliance to announce a revised seat sharing agreement. Earlier, the seat distribution deal suggested that Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) will contest on 28 seats whereas Congress was to be fielded from nine seats, two seats were given to CPI and one to CPI-ML. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA
Watch the opinion poll of Lok Sabha elections 2024
DNA Video
DNA: Will new rules be implemented on seat belts in India?
DNA Video
DNA: What problem does America have with CAA?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Pakistan upset with CAA?
DNA Video
DNA: Lok Sabha Election 2024: Complete Analysis of electoral bonds
DNA Video
DNA: What is the benefit of 'One Country One Election'?
DNA Video
DNA: What are major causes of Kidney diseases?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is there an uproar regarding Uttan Dargah?
DNA Video
DNA: How did 'open loot' happen in Bhupesh Baghel government?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Murderers' selling fake cancer medicines!