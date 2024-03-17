Troubles Mount For INDIA-Bloc In Bihar As CPI, CPI-ML Pushes For More Seats
In a press release, the parties have urged the alliance to announce a revised seat sharing agreement.
Trending Photos
The INDIA-bloc faces challenges with the seat allocation in Bihar as the Communist Party of India (CPI) seeks to contest for three seats, while CPI-ML is claiming eight seats. In a press release, the parties have urged the alliance to announce a revised seat sharing agreement. Earlier, the seat distribution deal suggested that Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) will contest on 28 seats whereas Congress was to be fielded from nine seats, two seats were given to CPI and one to CPI-ML.
Live Tv