Truck accident on Delhi's Barapullah Flyover leads to massive traffic jam

A massive traffic jam on the Barapullah Flyover in the national capital on Tuesday morning left commuters frustrated. The jam took place after a truck accident on the flyover, also known as Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Setu, on Monday night.

The roads leading to Sarai Kale Khan, Lodhi Road have been closed down. The traffic has been diverted towards Ashram. The commuters have been asked to avoid DND and Barapullah.

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a warning asking motorists to use an alternate route.

Taking to Twitter it said, "Obstruction in traffic in the carriageway from Mayur Vihar towards DND Flyover due to accident of an HTV on DND Flyover."