MAHARASHTRA ELECTIONS 2024

Truck Carrying 10 Tonne Silver Seized In Dhule On Maharashtra Poll Day

The seizure was made from the truck headed towards Nagpur under Thalner police station limits at around 6 am on Wednesday during a routine check-up.

|Last Updated: Nov 21, 2024, 09:22 AM IST|Source: PTI
Truck Carrying 10 Tonne Silver Seized In Dhule On Maharashtra Poll Day File Photo

Police seized 10,080 kg of silver from a truck in Maharashtra's Dhule district on the day of polling for the state assembly elections, an official said. Polling for 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra was held between 7 am and 6 pm on Wednesday.

The seizure was made from the truck headed towards Nagpur under Thalner police station limits at around 6 am on Wednesday during a routine check-up, Special Inspector General of Police, Nashik, Dattatray Karale said.

Poll expenditure observers and the Income Tax department have been informed by the police. Prima facie, the silver is owned by a bank, the official said, adding further action will be taken after verification.

Since October 15, state and central agencies have seized assets of Rs 706.98 crore as part of enforcement activities. These include illegal cash, liquor, narcotics and precious metals, poll authorities said on Wednesday.

