Jammu and Kashmir

Truck driver killed by stone pelter in Kashmir, culprit arrested

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the miscreants took the truck as a vehicle of security forces and hence pelted stones.


Pic courtesy: Reuters

A truck driver was killed in a stone pelting incident in Bhijbhera area of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday evening. The truck driver, identified as Noor Mohammed Dar, got seriously injured in the incident and later succumbed to his injuries.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the miscreants took the truck as a vehicle of security forces and hence pelted stones. Some stones pierced through the front pane of the truck and hit the driver on his head.

Noor Mohammed Dar was rushed to a nearby hospital in Bhijbhera, from where he was referred to the SKIMS in Soura. However, he was declared brought dead by doctors at the hospital in Soura.

Acting swiftly, the police identified the stone pelter and arrested him. A murder case was registered against the culprit.

In a similar incident, a girl was seriously injured in a recent stone pelting incident in downtown Srinagar. A case was registered, following which probe was initiated into the incident by police.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said, "A truck driver Noor Mohammed resident of Zradipora Urnhall Bhijbhera was hit by stone thrown from a lane at Bhijbhera this evening.The stone pelters pelted stones on the Truck number JK03 F 2540 taking it as a SF vehicle."

“A murder case has been registered at Police station Bhijbhera. A few days back a girl was seriously injured in a stone pelting incident in downtown Srinagar.A case has been registered in that case as well,” read another tweet.


Jammu and KashmirStone pelting
