close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Motor Vehicles Amendment Act

Truck driver pays whopping Rs 1.41 lakh fine for flouting traffic rules

Reports of heavy fines have emerged from across the country since the implementation of Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019 which came into effect on September 1.   

Truck driver pays whopping Rs 1.41 lakh fine for flouting traffic rules

NEW DELHI: A truck owner paid a whopping Rs 1.41 lakh fine for vehicle overloading following the implementation of new traffic challan rates under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act which came into effect on September 1. 

Live TV

The truck, which has Rajasthan vehicle registration plate, was challaned Rs 1,41,700 for violating the traffic rules and overloading with goods on Thursday, September 5.

Bhagwan Ram, who owns the truck, paid the fine at Delhi's Rohini court on Monday, September 9.

Reacting to the development, the Transport Association said, "We are fighting against higher rates of penalties but meanwhile not supporting the lawbreaker, likewise no transport association and any leader of Transport association support overloading."
Regards

 

Heavy fines have been introduced in the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019, which was passed by Parliament in July and aims at stricter punishment for violation of traffic regulations.

Reports of heavy fines have emerged from across the country.

On Tuesday (September 4), Gurugram traffic police penalised a trolley driver with a challan of Rs 59,000 for driving under the influence of alcohol and not carrying the requisite documents.

In Odisha's Sambalpur, a truck driver with Nagaland registration number was fined Rs 86,500 on September 3. The driver Ashok Yadav reportedly paid a penalty of Rs 70,000 along with producing some documents. 

The Delhi Police has issued around 5,000 challans per day for violating traffic rules in the national capital since the implementation of the new traffic fines, a senior police official said.

According to a senior police officer, a total of 254 drunken driving, 1,229 without seat belt, 4,097 without helmet, 1,527 dangerous driving and 2,698 red light violation challans have been issued.

Tags:
Motor Vehicles Amendment ActTraffic finesTruck
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi launches multiple development projects in Mathura

Must Watch

PT26M59S

News 100: Watch top news stories of the day