ROAD ACCIDENT

Truck Hits 12 Vehicles After Brakes Fail On Mumbai-Pune Expressway; 6 Injured

The multiple-vehicle mishap took place on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Khopoli in Raigad district.

Last Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 05:02 PM IST|Source: PTI

Truck Hits 12 Vehicles After Brakes Fail On Mumbai-Pune Expressway; 6 Injured

Mumbai: Six persons were injured on Thursday in a multiple-vehicle accident when a truck hit a vehicle after its brake failed on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, an official said. 

The truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway hit at least 12 vehicles, leading to six persons suffering injuries, near Khopoli in Raigad district, the official said.

"Police teams rushed to the site and sent the injured to the hospital. Vehicular traffic towards Mumbai was affected for some time," he said.

Visuals After Mumbai-Pune Expressway Accident

 

