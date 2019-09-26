close

Road accident

Truck rams into convoy of former minister Hansraj Ahir, he suffers minor injuries; two others dead

Ahir was hurt in the accident but is now out of danger. However, two of his bodyguards died. The accident took place when the convoy had just crossed a bridge on the river. The car was damaged very badly and five people travelling in it were seriously injured. 

In a major road accident, two people were killed on Thursday when a speeding truck rammed into the convoy of former union minister Hansraj Ahir on the Chandrapur-Nagpur Highway in Maharashtra.

All of them were rushed to the Orange City Hospital in Nagpur. The two people--a CRPF jawan and a driver of the Maharashtra Police--succumbed to their injuries during treatment. The two others, aside from Ahir, are critical and are being treated in the same hospital.

Tags:
Road accidentHansraj Ahir
