Advertisement
NewsIndia
HARDEEP SINGH NIJJAR MURDER CASE

Trudeau Responds To India's Alleged Role In Nijjar Assassination, Says 'Canada Wants To Work Constructively...'

Trudeau was questioned about the progress of India's cooperation in the investigation into the assassination of Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar, considering Canada's allegations.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Mar 28, 2024, 11:11 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Trudeau Responds To India's Alleged Role In Nijjar Assassination, Says 'Canada Wants To Work Constructively...'

New Delhi: Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has responded after new revelation in assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar came to light. According to reports from Canada-based media outlet Cable Public Affairs Channel (CPAC), Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed an interest to work positively with the Indian government in resolving the investigation surrounding the demise of Nijjar, who was designated a terrorist by India. 

Trudeau was questioned about the progress of India's cooperation in the investigation into the assassination of Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar, considering Canada's credible allegations and India's expectation for Canada to complete its own investigation first.  

In response, the Canadian PM said, "The killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is something that we all should take extremely seriously." He continued, "The credible allegations that agents of the Indian government were involved in—that is something that we did not declare lightly, but our responsibility to protect all Canadians from illegal actions by foreign governments is something that, as a country grounded in diversity, we need to take very seriously." He mentioned that the Canadian government is guaranteeing thorough investigations, as reported in a video posted by CPAC. "At the same time, we are working. We're looking to work constructively with the government of India to get to the bottom of this” stated Trudeau. 

Nijjar’s Murder Footage Surfaced Online 

Recently a video footage of the assassination surfaced online that allegedly depicts the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, showing him being shot by armed individuals in what has been characterized as a 'contract killing', as reported by CBC News based in Canada.  

The suspected deliberate assassination of the president of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara resulted in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accusing the Indian government of involvement, a claim India has denied, leading to a worsening of diplomatic relations between the two nations. 

Nijjar, designated a terrorist by the National Investigation Agency in 2020, was fatally shot outside a Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18, 2023. The attack, described as 'highly coordinated', involved six men and two vehicles. Almost nine months later, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has yet to name suspects or make arrests. India rebuffed the allegations as "absurd and motivated", stating Canada hasn't provided evidence to support its claims regarding the killing. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What is Congress' 'Remove EVM' formula?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing Chinese Nationals in Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Complete story of Kangana-Shrinate controversy
DNA Video
DNA: E-Waste...the 'Enemy' of Earth
DNA Video
DNA: Will Israel accept UNSC resolution?
DNA Video
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Update: Was Kejriwal's arrest 'fixed'?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Anti India' report of 'Happiest countries'
DNA Video
DNA: NASA report on rising temperatures
DNA Video
Investigative DNA test of Badaun double murder
DNA Video
DNA: When will the full details of electoral bonds be revealed?