New Delhi: Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has responded after new revelation in assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar came to light. According to reports from Canada-based media outlet Cable Public Affairs Channel (CPAC), Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed an interest to work positively with the Indian government in resolving the investigation surrounding the demise of Nijjar, who was designated a terrorist by India.

Trudeau was questioned about the progress of India's cooperation in the investigation into the assassination of Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar, considering Canada's credible allegations and India's expectation for Canada to complete its own investigation first.

In response, the Canadian PM said, "The killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is something that we all should take extremely seriously." He continued, "The credible allegations that agents of the Indian government were involved in—that is something that we did not declare lightly, but our responsibility to protect all Canadians from illegal actions by foreign governments is something that, as a country grounded in diversity, we need to take very seriously." He mentioned that the Canadian government is guaranteeing thorough investigations, as reported in a video posted by CPAC. "At the same time, we are working. We're looking to work constructively with the government of India to get to the bottom of this” stated Trudeau.

Nijjar’s Murder Footage Surfaced Online

Recently a video footage of the assassination surfaced online that allegedly depicts the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, showing him being shot by armed individuals in what has been characterized as a 'contract killing', as reported by CBC News based in Canada.

The suspected deliberate assassination of the president of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara resulted in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accusing the Indian government of involvement, a claim India has denied, leading to a worsening of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Nijjar, designated a terrorist by the National Investigation Agency in 2020, was fatally shot outside a Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18, 2023. The attack, described as 'highly coordinated', involved six men and two vehicles. Almost nine months later, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has yet to name suspects or make arrests. India rebuffed the allegations as "absurd and motivated", stating Canada hasn't provided evidence to support its claims regarding the killing.