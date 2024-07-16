Ever since Former US President Donald Trump announced JD Vance to be his vice president candidate, it has piqued netizens' interest about not just the Ohio senator, but also his wife. Usha Chilukuri Vance is a distinguished litigator and is the daughter of Indian immigrants. JD Vance and Usha's love story began in 2013 during their time at Yale Law School, which later culminated into their marriage. Now, the duo's wedding picture, which is that of a Hindu marriage, has gone viral.

According to the media report, the couple got married in 2014 in Kentucky, with the ceremony officiated by an Indian priest, adding a touch of cultural richness to the ceremony. Their wedding picture went viral on social media and captured the interest of many including Anand Mahindra, who is the chairman of Mahindra Group, he shared a wedding picture of Vance and said, "There’s another Great Indian Wedding to celebrate” amidst the grand wedding celebrations of Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani.

People are showering the post with comments. One of the users wrote which received more than 200 likes and 50 thousand views. "There is nothing in their mind towards India!!! We uselessly get happy over such facts Sir !!! Nothing was done or even said by the current VP which favoured India," the post read.

There’s another Great Indian Wedding to celebrate…



pic.twitter.com/WGDKAvcrv1 July 16, 2024

Usha Vance was born in the house of Indian immigrants and holds a strong legal background and rich Indian cultural values to the partnership. Usha was raised in a suburb of San Diego, California and was good in academics throughout her life. She completed her graduation degree in History from Yale University and a master's degree in Philosophy from the University of Cambridge. She is currently working as a corporate litigator at a law firm in San Francisco.

The couple jointly have three children including two sons, Ewan and Vivek, and one daughter named Mirabel. JD Vance and Usha Vance met in 2013 while attending Yale Law School, and later their relationship grew, leading to their marriage.