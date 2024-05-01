'Truth will prevail': Karnataka JDS MP Prajwal Revanna Seeks More Time To Appear Before SIT In Sexual Abuse Case

Bengaluru: Prajwal Revanna, Hassan MP and BJP-JD(S) alliance candidates for the Lok Sabha Election 2024 on Wednesday said the truth will prevail as he faces an inquiry over the alleged sexual abuse of several women.

Following the conclusion of the constituency election, the Member of Parliament swiftly left the country. He has now requested an additional seven days to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) assembled by the Karnataka government. This team is tasked with probing a significant trove of around 3,000 explicit videos and photos circulating on social media allegedly associated with him.

Taking on X, grandson of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda said, “As I am not in Bangalore to attend the enquiry, I have communicated to CID Bangalore through my advocate. Truth will prevail soon.”

ವಿಚಾರಣೆಗೆ ಹಾಜರಾಗಲು ನಾನು ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಇಲ್ಲದ ಕಾರಣ, ನಾನು ನನ್ನ ವಕೀಲರ ಮೂಲಕ C.I.D ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿಗೆ ಮನವಿ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದೇನೆ.



ಸತ್ಯ ಆದಷ್ಟು ಬೇಗ ಹೊರಬರಲಿದೆ.



As I am not in Bangalore to attend the enquiry, I have communicated to C.I.D Bangalore through my Advocate. Truth will prevail soon. pic.twitter.com/lyU7YUoJem — Prajwal Revanna (@iPrajwalRevanna) May 1, 2024

A case has been registered against MLA and former minister H D Revanna and his son Prajwal at Holenarasipura on a complaint lodged by their former cook and relative for allegedly sexually harassing her. She also alleged that Prajwal made video calls to her daughter and spoke in an objectionable manner, which forced her to block him.

The MP who is seeking re-election from Hassan on a JD(S) ticket, shared a letter by his lawyer Arun G to the Deputy Superintendent of Police of the SIT, in which he has sought seven days' time to appear before the official because he is abroad.