DELHI POLLS

‘Trying To Delete Thousands Of Voters..’: Kejriwal’s BIG Allegations At BJP Ahead Of Delhi Polls

Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of filing 11,000 voter deletion applications in a single constituency. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 29, 2024, 01:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday alleged BJP's attempt to manipulate voter lists ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls. At a press conference with Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha and Delhi CM Atishi, Kejriwal accused BJP of resorting to ‘unfair means’ due to a lack of strong candidates or issues. Kejriwal termed the covert plan 'Operation Lotus,' claiming it has been underway since December 15.

"BJP has already lost the elections. They don't have a chief ministerial face or even proper candidates. They only aim to win through manipulation, but we won't let them succeed,” PTI quoted Kejriwal as saying.  

Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of filing 11,000 voter deletion applications in a single constituency. He further added that the move was halted after the Chief Election Commissioner intervened. "We exposed this, and thankfully, it was stopped," Kejriwal stated. 

