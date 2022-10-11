NewsIndia
TS CPGET 2022

TS CPGET 2022 Counselling: Phase 1 registration date extended till October 15 at cpget.ouadmissions.com- Check schedule and other details here

TS CPGET 2022: Osmania University, Hyderabad has extended the 1st phase of online counselling registration for qualified candidates till October 15, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 04:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

TS CPGET 2022 Counselling: Phase 1 registration date extended till October 15 at cpget.ouadmissions.com- Check schedule and other details here

TS CPGET 2022: Osmania University, Hyderabad has extended the 1st phase of online counselling registration till October 15. Candidates who meet the requirements can register on the official website, cpget.ouadmissions.com. Candidates have till October 21 to exercise their web option. By October 22, candidates may edit their web option. The first provisional list of candidates will be announced on October 26. By October 26, candidates must report to their respective colleges.

TS CGPET 2022: Admissions Schedule

Events Dates
CPGET 2022 registration for online certification verification September 28 to October 15, 2022
Verification of details, correction window October 18, 2022
Web options entry by eligible candidates October 19 to 21, 2022
Editing of web options October 22, 2022
CPGET 2022 round 1 provisional allotment October 26, 2022
Reporting by the candidates up to October 31, 2022

TS CPGET 2022; download the official notice here

TS CPGET 2022 Counselling: Here’s how to register

  • Visit the official website at cpget.ouadmissions.com.
  • On the homepage, click on the ‘Online Certificate Verification’ link.
  • Key in the subject name, hall ticket number, rank and date of birth.
  • Now, select the options as per your preferences.

The Telangana TS CPGET 2022 counselling process is being held for admissions into various postgraduate (PG) programmes given by Osmania, Kakatiya, Mahatma Gandhi, Satavahana, Palamuru, Mahila Viswavidyalayam, and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities.

Live Tv

TS CPGET 2022ts cpget 2022 counsellingts cpget 2022 phase 1 counsellingts cpget phase 1 registrationTS CPGET 2022cpget 2022cpget counsellingcpget counselling dates 2022ts cpget

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rain exposes poor drainage system in Agra
DNA Video
DNA: Bet Dwarka to become new route map of terror?
DNA Video
DNA: Putin's 'retaliation' on Ukraine
DNA Video
DNA: How to forgive the misdeeds of 'abusive' leaders?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Mulayam Singh Yadav could not become Prime Minister?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; October 10, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; October 8, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Eyes to detect possibility of heart attack
DNA Video
DNA: Distance from gadgets can make families happy!
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News' train journey in the bastion of Naxalites