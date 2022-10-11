TS CPGET 2022 Counselling: Phase 1 registration date extended till October 15 at cpget.ouadmissions.com- Check schedule and other details here

TS CPGET 2022: Osmania University, Hyderabad has extended the 1st phase of online counselling registration till October 15. Candidates who meet the requirements can register on the official website, cpget.ouadmissions.com. Candidates have till October 21 to exercise their web option. By October 22, candidates may edit their web option. The first provisional list of candidates will be announced on October 26. By October 26, candidates must report to their respective colleges.

TS CGPET 2022: Admissions Schedule

Events Dates CPGET 2022 registration for online certification verification September 28 to October 15, 2022 Verification of details, correction window October 18, 2022 Web options entry by eligible candidates October 19 to 21, 2022 Editing of web options October 22, 2022 CPGET 2022 round 1 provisional allotment October 26, 2022 Reporting by the candidates up to October 31, 2022

TS CPGET 2022 Counselling: Here’s how to register

Visit the official website at cpget.ouadmissions.com.

On the homepage, click on the ‘Online Certificate Verification’ link.

Key in the subject name, hall ticket number, rank and date of birth.

Now, select the options as per your preferences.

The Telangana TS CPGET 2022 counselling process is being held for admissions into various postgraduate (PG) programmes given by Osmania, Kakatiya, Mahatma Gandhi, Satavahana, Palamuru, Mahila Viswavidyalayam, and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities.