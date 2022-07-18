TS EAMCET 2022: The Engineering Stream of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test, TS EAMCET 2022, begins today, July 18, 2022. The Telangana State Council of Higher Education announced the TS EAMCET 2022 exam date on the official website -tsche.ac.in. The Engineering stream TS EAMCET 2022 is going to take place on July 18 to 20, 2022 in both morning and afternoon shifts for candidates. Earlier, the TS EAMCET was originally scheduled to begin on July 14, but due to heavy rains in the state, the council postponed the exam. The new exam dates were announced on July 16, 2022.

The TS EAMCET hall tickets are available at eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates should bring printouts of their hall tickets to their exam centers. More instructions to remember for exam day are provided below:

TS EAMCET 2022: Exam Day Guidelines